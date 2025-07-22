Apple's Online Store Is Now Live In Saudi Arabia, Flagship Stores Coming By 2026

Apple AAPL has officially expanded its retail presence into Saudi Arabia by launching the Apple Store online and app, introducing direct customer support in Arabic.

The planned move marks a significant milestone in Apple’s broader Middle East strategy and delivers a fully localized experience to Saudi customers.

By rolling out its full range of products and services online, Apple now allows users across the Kingdom to shop iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, and accessories with personalized support and service.

Also Read: iPhone Sales Rebound In China, But Apple’s Next Move Could Be Risky

Customers can access configure-to-order Macs, create custom Apple Watch combinations, and enjoy free Arabic and English engraving on select products like AirPods and Apple Pencil.

Apple also integrated flexible shopping features such as Buy Now, Pay Later through Tamara and launched Apple Trade In, which offers credit for eligible devices or free recycling for non-eligible ones.

For added convenience, customers can get help with personal setup, device migration, and cellular activation through Apple’s support team. Apple extended its Education Store benefits to the Kingdom to attract students and educators.

This retail launch is just the beginning. Apple confirmed plans to open flagship physical stores in Saudi Arabia starting in 2026, including a significant location in Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The expansion builds on Apple’s 2021 opening of the region’s first Apple Developer Academy in Riyadh, in partnership with the Saudi government, Tuwaiq Academy, and Princess Nourah University.

In May, President Donald Trump announced a $600 billion investment pledge from Saudi Arabia into the U.S. economy on Tuesday, framing the deal as the beginning of a “golden era” of economic cooperation between the two countries.

At the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh, Trump highlighted various commercial agreements across tech, defense, energy, healthcare, and infrastructure, calling it “the largest set of commercial agreements on record.”

Trump spotlighted a series of multibillion-dollar deals involving major U.S. corporations such as Amazon.com AMZN, Oracle ORCL, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Uber Tech UBER, Qualcomm QCOM, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, and others.

These companies are part of an $80 billion tech collaboration that includes Alphabet GOOGL, Salesforce CRM, and DataVolt, marking a strategic joint push into AI, data infrastructure, and cloud technology.

AAPL Price Action: Apple stock is trading higher by 0.10% to $212.70 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock