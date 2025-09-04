Brinker
This Brinker International Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HSBC analyst Wesley Brooks upgraded Copart, Inc. CPRT from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $56 to $62. Copart shares closed at $48.12 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert upgraded Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $180 to $210. Leidos shares closed at $177.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer upgraded the rating for Brinker International, Inc. EAT from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $190 to $210. Brinker International shares closed at $159.12 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy upgraded Coherus Oncology, Inc. CHRS from Hold to Buy and announced a $4 price target. Coherus Oncology shares closed at $1.18 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Maxim Group analyst Caroline Palomeque upgraded Daré Bioscience, Inc. DARE from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $8. Dare Bioscience shares closed at $2.06 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

