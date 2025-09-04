This Brinker International Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

HSBC analyst Wesley Brooks upgraded Copart, Inc. CPRT from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $56 to $62. Copart shares closed at $48.12 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert upgraded Leidos Holdings, Inc . LDOS from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $180 to $210. Leidos shares closed at $177.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer upgraded the rating for Brinker International, Inc. EAT from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $190 to $210. Brinker International shares closed at $159.12 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy upgraded Coherus Oncology, Inc. CHRS from Hold to Buy and announced a $4 price target. Coherus Oncology shares closed at $1.18 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Maxim Group analyst Caroline Palomeque upgraded Daré Bioscience, Inc. DARE from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $8. Dare Bioscience shares closed at $2.06 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock