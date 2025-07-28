This Texas Instruments Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded the rating for NIKE, Inc. NKE from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $64 to $93. Nike shares closed at $76.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $64 to $93. Nike shares closed at $76.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wolfe Research analyst Chris Caso upgraded Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced $230 price target. Texas Instruments shares closed at $184.99 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced $230 price target. Texas Instruments shares closed at $184.99 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan analyst Reginald Smith upgraded MARA Holdings, Inc . MARA from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $19 to $22. MARA Holdings shares closed at $17.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $19 to $22. MARA Holdings shares closed at $17.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Mizuho analyst Graig Suvannavejh upgraded the rating for Alector, Inc . ALEC from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $2.5 to $3.5. Alector shares closed at $1.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $2.5 to $3.5. Alector shares closed at $1.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Piper Sandler analyst Derek Podhaizer upgraded Weatherford International plc WFRD from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $62 to $73. Weatherford International shares closed at $56.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

