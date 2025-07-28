July 28, 2025 7:39 AM 2 min read

This Texas Instruments Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded the rating for NIKE, Inc. NKE from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $64 to $93. Nike shares closed at $76.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Chris Caso upgraded Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced $230 price target. Texas Instruments shares closed at $184.99 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Reginald Smith upgraded MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $19 to $22. MARA Holdings shares closed at $17.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Graig Suvannavejh upgraded the rating for Alector, Inc. ALEC from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $2.5 to $3.5. Alector shares closed at $1.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Derek Podhaizer upgraded Weatherford International plc WFRD from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $62 to $73. Weatherford International shares closed at $56.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TXN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

