Interactive Brokers Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, July 17.

Analysts expect the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings at 45 cents per share, up from 44 cents per share in the year-ago period. Interactive Brokers projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.37 billion, compared to $1.23 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 1, Interactive Brokers Group reported 3.448 million daily average revenue trades in June, 40% higher than the previous year.

Interactive Brokers shares fell 0.3% to close at $59.45 on Wednesday.

Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $45.5 to $65 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 88%.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained an Overweight rating with a price target of $65 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Citigroup analyst Christopher Allen maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $53.75 to $60 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $212 to $240 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $230 to $200 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

