5 Stock Picks For June From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 hitting another record close.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 275 points to 44,094.77 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 0.52% to 6,204.95, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.47% to 20,369.73 during Monday's session.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Yi Fu Lee

Analyst Firm : Cantor Fitzgerald

: Cantor Fitzgerald Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Reiterated an Overweight rating on Domo, Inc . DOMO with a price target of $17 on June 25. This analyst sees around 22% upside in the stock.

: Reiterated an Overweight rating on . with a price target of $17 on June 25. This analyst sees around 22% upside in the stock. Recent News: On June 26, Domo announced an expanded collaboration with Snowflake to deliver a comprehensive suite of applications on Snowflake Marketplace.

Analyst: Leo Mariani

Analyst Firm : Roth Capital

: Roth Capital Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Initiated coverage on EQT Corporation EQT with a Buy rating and a price target of $69 on June 24. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock.

: Initiated coverage on with a Buy rating and a price target of $69 on June 24. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock. Recent News: On April 22, EQT posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Analyst: Josh Sullivan

Analyst Firm: Benchmark

Benchmark Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, In c. KTOS and boosted the price target from $40 to $48 on June 23. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on c. and boosted the price target from $40 to $48 on June 23. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the stock. Recent News: On June 30, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions announced the completion of public offering of $575 million of common stock at $38.50 per share.

Analyst: Patrick Molley

Analyst Firm : Piper Sandler

: Piper Sandler Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Assumed an Overweight rating on Upstart Holdings, In c. UPST with a price target of $75 on June 24. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the stock.

: Assumed an Overweight rating on c. with a price target of $75 on June 24. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the stock. Recent News: On May 6, Upstart Holdings issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Reiterated an Outperform rating on The GEO Group, Inc . GEO with a price target of $36 on June 23. This analyst sees around 50% upside in the stock.

: Reiterated an Outperform rating on . with a price target of $36 on June 23. This analyst sees around 50% upside in the stock. Recent News: On July 1, GEO Group entered into purchase agreement with SDCC Middle Block to acquire 770-bed Western Region Detention facility in San Diego, California for $60 million.

