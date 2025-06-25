Winnebago Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 25.

Analysts expect the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share, down from $1.13 per share in the year-ago period. Winnebago projects to report quarterly revenue of $774.81 million, compared to $786 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 5, Winnebago Industries issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Winnebago shares slipped 0.03% to close at $31.33 on Tuesday.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $36 to $37 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $38 to $40 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Keybanc analyst Eric Heath maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $47 to $40 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Northcoast Research analyst John Healy upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy on Nov. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

