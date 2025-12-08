This Louisiana-Pacific Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiated coverage on Canaan Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3. Canaan shares closed at $0.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citizens analyst Brian McKenna initiated coverage on Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $70. Main Street Capital shares closed at $60.73 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE:LPX) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $100. Louisiana-Pacific shares closed at $84.21 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur initiated coverage on SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $235. SanDisk shares closed at $228.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Gerrick Johnson initiated coverage on Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $90. Brunswick shares closed at $70.01 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
