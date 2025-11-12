Waste Management logo
This Waste Management Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Bernstein analyst Connor Cerniglia initiated coverage on Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $200. Cintas shares closed at $185.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman initiated coverage on Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $126. Nuvalent shares closed at $96.16 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $255. Waste Management shares closed at $203.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Andre Chang initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $57. Atour Lifestyle closed at $40.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $38. Fastenal shares closed at $41.26 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying WM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

