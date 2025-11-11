Top 2 Consumer Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of Nov. 11, 2025, two stocks in the consumer discretionary sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM)

On Oct. 21, General Motors reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised FY25 adjusted EPS outlook. The company's stock gained around 28% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $71.34.

RSI Value: 71.8

71.8 GM Price Action: Shares of General Motors gained 0.4% to close at $71.05 on Monday.

Shares of General Motors gained 0.4% to close at $71.05 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 83.91 Momentum score with Value at 75.13.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

On Oct. 22, Las Vegas Sands reported third-quarter EPS and sales above expectations, raised its dividend, and added $2 billion to its stock buyback program. "We remain enthusiastic about our growth opportunities in both Macao and Singapore as we realize the benefits of our recently completed capital investment programs," said Robert Goldstein, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands. "Our financial strength and industry-leading cash flow continue to support our investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets and our program to return excess capital to stockholders." The company's stock gained around 42% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $67.40.

RSI Value: 78.5

78.5 LVS Price Action: Shares of Las Vegas Sands rose 1.4% to close at $66.13 on Monday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock