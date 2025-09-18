This Target Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG analyst Janine Stichter initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $120. Abercrombie & Fitch shares closed at $85.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Spencer Hanus initiated coverage on Target Corporation TGT with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $80. Target shares closed at $88.93 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein initiated coverage on AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $300. AeroVironment shares closed at $272.07 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. TSEM with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $74. Tower Semiconductor shares closed at $67.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Laura Sutcliffe initiated coverage on ResMed Inc. RMD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $330. ResMed shares closed at $271.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
