August 21, 2025

This Adient Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Stifel analyst Nathan Jones initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $6. American Axle shares closed at $5.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Dimple Gosai initiated coverage on NuScale Power Corporation SMR with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $36. NuScale Power shares closed at $33.79 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Judah Frommer initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. TRVI with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $18. Trevi Therapeutics shares closed at $7.42 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel analyst Nathan Janes initiated coverage on Adient plc ADNT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $27. Adient shares closed at $23.12 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Katie Fleischer initiated coverage on Vontier Corporation VNT with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $50. Vontier shares closed at $42.08 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ADNT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

