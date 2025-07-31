This Lexeo Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics, Inc . CTMX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $7. CytomX Therapeutics shares closed at $2.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $7. CytomX Therapeutics shares closed at $2.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc . LXEO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $20. Lexeo Therapeutics shares closed at $4.65 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $20. Lexeo Therapeutics shares closed at $4.65 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Life360, Inc. LIF with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $90. Life360 shares closed at $76.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CTMX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock