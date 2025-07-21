This Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Drew Chamberlain initiated coverage on Argan, Inc . AGX with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $220. Argan shares closed at $206.63 on Friday.

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl initiated coverage on QXO, Inc . QXO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $33. QXO shares closed at $21.63 on Friday.

Barclays initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $19. Albertsons shares closed at $20.47 on Friday.

Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel initiated coverage on Autodesk, Inc. ADSK with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $320. Autodesk shares closed at $297.03 on Friday.

Truist Securities analyst Danielle Brill initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $385. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $320.53 on Friday.

