This Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Drew Chamberlain initiated coverage on Argan, Inc. AGX with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $220. Argan shares closed at $206.63 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl initiated coverage on QXO, Inc. QXO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $33. QXO shares closed at $21.63 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $19. Albertsons shares closed at $20.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel initiated coverage on Autodesk, Inc. ADSK with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $320. Autodesk shares closed at $297.03 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Danielle Brill initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $385. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $320.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying ALNY stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ACIAlbertsons Companies Inc
$20.39-0.39%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
50.41
Growth
98.51
Quality
51.08
Value
44.15
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm