July 21, 2025 8:24 AM 2 min read

This Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Drew Chamberlain initiated coverage on Argan, Inc. AGX with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $220. Argan shares closed at $206.63 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl initiated coverage on QXO, Inc. QXO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $33. QXO shares closed at $21.63 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $19. Albertsons shares closed at $20.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel initiated coverage on Autodesk, Inc. ADSK with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $320. Autodesk shares closed at $297.03 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities analyst Danielle Brill initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $385. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $320.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

