July 10, 2025 10:05 AM 2 min read

This Nvidia Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Mizuho analyst Peter Costa initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $39. NAPCO Security shares closed at $30.20 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Seaport Global analyst Tom Curran initiated coverage on GE Vernova Inc. GEV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $630. GE Vernova shares closed at $535.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider initiated coverage on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $185. Nvidia shares closed at $162.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari initiated coverage on Lam Research Corporation LRCX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $115. Lam Research shares closed at $99.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $340. Automatic Data Processing shares closed at $308.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NVDA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ADP Logo
ADPAutomatic Data Processing Inc
$306.80-0.52%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
77.19
Growth
36.41
Quality
60.75
Value
4.58
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GEV Logo
GEVGE Vernova Inc
$529.00-1.26%
LRCX Logo
LRCXLam Research Corp
$100.500.69%
NSSC Logo
NSSCNAPCO Security Technologies Inc
$31.203.33%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$162.76-0.07%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved