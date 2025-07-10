This Nvidia Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Mizuho analyst Peter Costa initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $39. NAPCO Security shares closed at $30.20 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Tom Curran initiated coverage on GE Vernova Inc. GEV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $630. GE Vernova shares closed at $535.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider initiated coverage on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $185. Nvidia shares closed at $162.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari initiated coverage on Lam Research Corporation LRCX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $115. Lam Research shares closed at $99.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $340. Automatic Data Processing shares closed at $308.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
