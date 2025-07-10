This Nvidia Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Mizuho analyst Peter Costa initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $39. NAPCO Security shares closed at $30.20 on Wednesday.

Seaport Global analyst Tom Curran initiated coverage on GE Vernova Inc. GEV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $630. GE Vernova shares closed at $535.77 on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider initiated coverage on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $185. Nvidia shares closed at $162.88 on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari initiated coverage on Lam Research Corporation LRCX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $115. Lam Research shares closed at $99.81 on Wednesday.

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $340. Automatic Data Processing shares closed at $308.41 on Wednesday.

