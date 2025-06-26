June 26, 2025 8:39 AM 2 min read

This NRG Energy Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Brandon Folkes initiated coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. EPRX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $4.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson initiated coverage on Centrus Energy Corp. LEU with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $148. Centrus Energy shares closed at $181.18 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella initiated coverage on NRG Energy, Inc. NRG with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $197. NRG Energy shares closed at $153.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant initiated coverage on Sandisk Corporation SNDK with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $57. SanDisk shares closed at $47.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Eva Fortea Verdejo initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $44. IDEAYA Biosciences shares closed at $22.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

