This NRG Energy Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Brandon Folkes initiated coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. EPRX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $4.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson initiated coverage on Centrus Energy Corp. LEU with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $148. Centrus Energy shares closed at $181.18 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella initiated coverage on NRG Energy, Inc. NRG with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $197. NRG Energy shares closed at $153.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant initiated coverage on Sandisk Corporation SNDK with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $57. SanDisk shares closed at $47.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Eva Fortea Verdejo initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $44. IDEAYA Biosciences shares closed at $22.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
