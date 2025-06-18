June 18, 2025 12:01 PM 2 min read

This Phillips 66 Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander initiated coverage on Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp OTF with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17. Blue Owl Technology shares closed at $15.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Ella Smith initiated coverage on Q2 Holdings, Inc. QTWO with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $115. Q2 Holdings shares closed at $86.01 on Tuesday.. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson initiated coverage on Phillips 66 PSX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $130. Phillips 66 shares closed at $124.54 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan initiated coverage on Sandisk Corporation SNDK with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $61. SanDisk shares closed at $44.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Prisco initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor Corporation ON with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $55. ON Semiconductor shares closed at $52.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PSX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Comments

