This Phillips 66 Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander initiated coverage on Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp OTF with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17. Blue Owl Technology shares closed at $15.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Ella Smith initiated coverage on Q2 Holdings, Inc. QTWO with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $115. Q2 Holdings shares closed at $86.01 on Tuesday.. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson initiated coverage on Phillips 66 PSX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $130. Phillips 66 shares closed at $124.54 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan initiated coverage on Sandisk Corporation SNDK with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $61. SanDisk shares closed at $44.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Prisco initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor Corporation ON with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $55. ON Semiconductor shares closed at $52.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying PSX stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.