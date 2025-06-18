This Phillips 66 Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander initiated coverage on Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp OTF with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17. Blue Owl Technology shares closed at $15.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17. Blue Owl Technology shares closed at $15.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan analyst Ella Smith initiated coverage on Q2 Holdings, Inc. QTWO with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $115. Q2 Holdings shares closed at $86.01 on Tuesday.. See how other analysts view this stock.

with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $115. Q2 Holdings shares closed at $86.01 on Tuesday.. See how other analysts view this stock. Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson initiated coverage on Phillips 66 PSX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $130. Phillips 66 shares closed at $124.54 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $130. Phillips 66 shares closed at $124.54 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan initiated coverage on Sandisk Corporation SNDK with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $61. SanDisk shares closed at $44.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $61. SanDisk shares closed at $44.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Prisco initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor Corporation ON with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $55. ON Semiconductor shares closed at $52.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PSX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock