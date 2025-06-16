This Boston Scientific Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald initiated coverage on Hinge Health, Inc. HNGE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $47. Hinge Health shares closed at $34.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Randal Konik initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers Limited SIG with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $102. Signet Jewelers shares closed at $76.49 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Mike Kratky initiated coverage on Boston Scientific Corporation BSX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $118. Boston Scientific shares closed at $99.74 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Bryan Adams initiated coverage on Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $22. Conagra Brands shares closed at $21.57 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Anthony Codling initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM with a Sector Perform rating and announced a price target of $515. Martin Marietta Materials shares closed at $542.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

