This Boston Scientific Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald initiated coverage on Hinge Health, Inc. HNGE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $47. Hinge Health shares closed at $34.85 on Friday.

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers Limited SIG with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $102. Signet Jewelers shares closed at $76.49 on Friday.

Leerink Partners analyst Mike Kratky initiated coverage on Boston Scientific Corporation BSX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $118. Boston Scientific shares closed at $99.74 on Friday.

UBS analyst Bryan Adams initiated coverage on Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $22. Conagra Brands shares closed at $21.57 on Friday.

RBC Capital analyst Anthony Codling initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM with a Sector Perform rating and announced a price target of $515. Martin Marietta Materials shares closed at $542.47 on Friday.

