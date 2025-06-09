This Ryder System Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Brandon Folkes initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics, Inc . HRTX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6. Heron Therapeutics shares closed at $2.10 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6. Heron Therapeutics shares closed at $2.10 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Needham analyst John Todaro initiated coverage on eToro Group Ltd . ETOR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $80. Etoro Group shares closed at $68.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $80. Etoro Group shares closed at $68.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Compass Point analyst Ed Engel initiated coverage on Antalpha Platform Holding ANTA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. Antalpha Platform shares closed at $12.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. Antalpha Platform shares closed at $12.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski initiated coverage on Ryder System, Inc . R with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $190. Ryder System shares closed at $150.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $190. Ryder System shares closed at $150.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Lake Street analyst Ryan Meyers initiated coverage on Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14. Sky Harbour shares closed at $9.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying Ryder stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock