This Ryder System Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Brandon Folkes initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6. Heron Therapeutics shares closed at $2.10 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst John Todaro initiated coverage on eToro Group Ltd. ETOR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $80. Etoro Group shares closed at $68.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Compass Point analyst Ed Engel initiated coverage on Antalpha Platform Holding ANTA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. Antalpha Platform shares closed at $12.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski initiated coverage on Ryder System, Inc. R with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $190. Ryder System shares closed at $150.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Lake Street analyst Ryan Meyers initiated coverage on Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14. Sky Harbour shares closed at $9.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying Ryder stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share
- Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.
- Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.
- Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth.
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.