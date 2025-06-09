June 9, 2025 11:23 AM 2 min read

This Ryder System Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Brandon Folkes initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6. Heron Therapeutics shares closed at $2.10 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham analyst John Todaro initiated coverage on eToro Group Ltd. ETOR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $80. Etoro Group shares closed at $68.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Compass Point analyst Ed Engel initiated coverage on Antalpha Platform Holding ANTA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. Antalpha Platform shares closed at $12.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski initiated coverage on Ryder System, Inc. R with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $190. Ryder System shares closed at $150.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Lake Street analyst Ryan Meyers initiated coverage on Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14. Sky Harbour shares closed at $9.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying Ryder stock? Here’s what analysts think:

