This Excelerate Energy Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten initiated coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $22. Telix Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $17.48 on Wednesday.

Jefferies analyst Emma Schwartz initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy, Inc. EE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $39. Excelerate Energy shares closed at $29.69 on Wednesday.

Craig-Hallum analyst Albert Lowe initiated coverage on Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. ATOS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4. Atossa Therapeutics shares closed at $0.8571 on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $700. Parker Hannifin shares closed at $665.26 on Wednesday.

Roth Capital analyst Boobalan Pachaiyappan initiated coverage on PolyPid Ltd. PYPD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9. PolyPid shares closed at $2.98 on Wednesday.

