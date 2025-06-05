June 5, 2025 3:17 PM 2 min read

This Excelerate Energy Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten initiated coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $22. Telix Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $17.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Emma Schwartz initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy, Inc. EE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $39. Excelerate Energy shares closed at $29.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Craig-Hallum analyst Albert Lowe initiated coverage on Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. ATOS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4. Atossa Therapeutics shares closed at $0.8571 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $700. Parker Hannifin shares closed at $665.26 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Roth Capital analyst Boobalan Pachaiyappan initiated coverage on PolyPid Ltd. PYPD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9. PolyPid shares closed at $2.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

