This Visa Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

- Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Cox initiated coverage on Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited AHL with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $38. Aspen Insurance shares closed at $34.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Brandon Folkes initiated coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. CRDL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9. Cardiol Therapeutics shares closed at $1.4251 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Christopher Carril initiated coverage on Shake Shack Inc. SHAK with a Sector Weight rating. Shake Shack shares closed at $129.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Matthew Coad initiated coverage on Visa Inc. V with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $400. Visa shares closed at $365.19 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham initiated coverage on RPM International Inc. RPM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $135. RPM shares closed at $113.84 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
