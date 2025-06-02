This Visa Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Cox initiated coverage on Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited AHL with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $38. Aspen Insurance shares closed at $34.30 on Friday.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Brandon Folkes initiated coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. CRDL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9. Cardiol Therapeutics shares closed at $1.4251 on Friday.

Keybanc analyst Christopher Carril initiated coverage on Shake Shack Inc. SHAK with a Sector Weight rating. Shake Shack shares closed at $129.79 on Friday.

Truist Securities analyst Matthew Coad initiated coverage on Visa Inc . V with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $400. Visa shares closed at $365.19 on Friday.

Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham initiated coverage on RPM International Inc. RPM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $135. RPM shares closed at $113.84 on Friday.

