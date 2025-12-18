Paypal finance service logo on a smartphone
December 18, 2025 8:02 AM 2 min read

This PayPal Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying PYPL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

EVRG Logo
EVRGEvergy Inc
$73.35-0.33%
Overview
LEN Logo
LENLennar Corp
$109.40-2.52%
PYPL Logo
PYPLPayPal Holdings Inc
$59.26-1.53%
SEE Logo
SEESealed Air Corp
$41.30-0.12%
SLP Logo
SLPSimulations Plus Inc
$18.43-1.44%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved