This PayPal Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Kim downgraded Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) from In-Line to Underperform and lowered the price target from $114 to $92. Lennar shares closed at $112.23 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi downgraded Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) from Outperform to Neutral and slashed the price target from $45 to $42. Sealed Air shares closed at $41.35 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell downgraded Evergy Inc (NASDAQ:EVRG) from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $86 to $76. Evergy shares closed at $73.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette downgraded PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and slashed the price target from $74 to $51. PayPal shares closed at $60.18 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst David Larsen downgraded Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) from Buy to Neutral. Simulations Plus shares closed at $18.70 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
