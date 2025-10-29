This Stride Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mike Colonnese downgraded IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) from Buy to Sell and raised the price target from $36 to $45. IREN shares closed at $62.42 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Thomas Catherwood downgraded the rating for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) from Buy to Neutral. Alexandria Real Estate shares closed at $62.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson downgraded Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $26 to $15. Kenvue shares closed at $14.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Sam Burwell downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) from Buy to Hold and raises the price target from $35 to $37. Brookfield Infr Partners closed at $34.65 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber downgraded Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $164 to $108. Stride shares closed at $153.53 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying LRN stock? Here’s what analysts think:
