On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended selling TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

This month, TeraWulf announced the pricing of $3.2 billion of senior secured notes, while JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee rated Super Micro Computer at Neutral and lowered the price target from $45 to $43.

“This thing's hot as a pistol,” Cramer said when asked about Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD). “I would normally not bless it, but it does have the contracts, it really does.”

Dallas-based Applied Digital, on Oct. 22, signed a lease with a U.S.-based investment-grade hyperscaler for its Polaris Forge 2 Campus. The campus is currently being built near Harwood, North Dakota. The deal represents roughly $5 billion in total contracted revenue over an anticipated 15-year term.

Cramer said he would buy some Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) stock and then “wait to see what the quarter is.”

Kyndryl will release results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The Mad Money host also recommended buying Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Price Action:

Applied Digital shares rose 2.8% to settle at $34.35 on Monday.

Kyndryl shares gained 1.4% to close at $28.90.

Super Micro Computer shares climbed 6.8% to settle at $51.57 on Monday.

Terawulf shares fell 0.5% to close at $13.64 on Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock