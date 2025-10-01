This AT&T Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Sangita Jain downgraded the rating for MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) from Overweight to Sector Weight. MYR Group shares closed at $208.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Melissa Wedel downgraded Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc (NYSE:PSBD) from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $14 to $12. Palmer Square Capital BDC shares closed at $12.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar downgraded the rating for AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and maintained the price target of $30. AT&T shares closed at $28.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Melissa Wedel downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $24 price target. Sixth Street Specialty shares closed at $22.86 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard downgraded Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight but raised the price target from $10 to $23. Viasat shares closed at $29.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
