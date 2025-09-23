This Lululemon Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Steve Barger downgraded the rating for Lam Research Corporation LRCX from Overweight to Sector Weight. Lam Research shares closed at $132.20 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Damian Karas downgraded Symbotic Inc. SYM from Neutral to Sell and raised the price target from $27 to $35. Symbotic shares closed at $60.73 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities analyst Trevor Walsh downgraded CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR from Market Outperform to Market Perform. CyberArk shares closed at $491.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Mark Altschwager downgraded lululemon athletica inc. LULU from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $225 to $195. Lululemon shares closed at $173.41 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research analyst John Staszak downgraded the rating for The Wendy’s Company WEN from Buy to Hold. Wendy’s shares closed at $9.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
