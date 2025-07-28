July 28, 2025 8:16 AM 1 min read

This Cisco Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wolfe Research analyst Justin Lake downgraded the rating for HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA from Outperform to Peer Perform. HCA Healthcare shares closed at $334.32 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss downgraded the rating for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO from Neutral to Underweight and maintained the price target of $9. American Eagle shares closed at $11.74 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO from Outperform to In-Line and maintained the price target of $72. Cisco shares closed at $68.69 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital analyst Jeffrey Stevenson downgraded Core & Main, Inc. CNM from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $68. Core & Main shares closed at $65.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Derek Podhaizer downgraded the rating for Halliburton Company HAL from Overweight to Neutral and maintained the price target of $25. Halliburton shares closed at $22.45 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

