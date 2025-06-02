June 2, 2025 9:23 AM 2 min read

This Union Pacific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger downgraded the rating for Union Pacific Corporation UNP from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $263. Union Pacific shares closed at $221.66 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan downgraded the rating for Rackspace Technology, Inc RXT from Outperform to Market Perform. Rackspace Technology shares closed at $1.14 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Andrew Mok downgraded Centene Corporation CNC from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $84 to $65. Centene shares closed at $56.44 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • eedham analyst Ami Fadia downgraded the rating for Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $130. Blueprint Medicines shares closed at $101.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Paul Fremont downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. NWE from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $57.5 to $56. NorthWestern Energy shares closed at $55.33 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

