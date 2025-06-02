This Union Pacific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger downgraded the rating for Union Pacific Corporation UNP from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $263. Union Pacific shares closed at $221.66 on Friday.

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan downgraded the rating for Rackspace Technology, Inc RXT from Outperform to Market Perform. Rackspace Technology shares closed at $1.14 on Friday.

Barclays analyst Andrew Mok downgraded Centene Corporation CNC from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $84 to $65. Centene shares closed at $56.44 on Friday.

Needham analyst Ami Fadia downgraded the rating for Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $130. Blueprint Medicines shares closed at $101.35 on Friday.

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Paul Fremont downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. NWE from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $57.5 to $56. NorthWestern Energy shares closed at $55.33 on Friday.

