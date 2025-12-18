On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Virtus Investment Partners’ Joseph M. Terranova named Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, BTIG analyst Nick Altmann, on Wednesday, assumed Twilio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $165.

Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, named AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn, on Dec. 12, maintained AbbVie with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $261 to $269.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, said he likes Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) .

As per the recent news, Microsoft and Iberdrola announced a new partnership on Tuesday to expand their collaboration on energy and artificial intelligence projects, building on prior initiatives. The deal includes two long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Spain, marking Microsoft’s first such agreements in Europe.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, picked Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) .

Netflix is scheduled to post its fourth-quarter financial results and business outlook on Tuesday, Jan. 20. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 55 cents per share on revenue of $11.97 billion.

Price Action

AbbVie shares rose 0.3% to close at $224.31 on Wednesday.

Microsoft slipped 0.1% to settle at $476.12 during the session.

Netflix shares rose 0.2% to close at $94.79 on Wednesday.

Twilio shares gained 1.3% to settle at $139.22.

