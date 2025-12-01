On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Capital Area Planning Group’s Malcolm Ethridge named CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) , which is scheduled to report quarterly earnings this week.

CrowdStrike will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 2. Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 94 cents per share. That’s up from 93 cents per share in the year-ago period.

The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike's quarterly revenue is $1.22 billion, up from $1.01 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, picked Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) , adding that it's a good entry point if you don’t have any cybersecurity exposure.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, picked Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as her final trade.

In a joint effort to address the increasing need for reliable connectivity, Amazon.com and Alphabet Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google have launched a new multicloud networking service. The new service, announced on Sunday, will enable customers to establish private, high-speed links between the two companies' computing platforms in a matter of minutes, rather than weeks. This initiative comes at a time when even brief internet disruptions can lead to significant outages.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) , a REIT, which has a relationship with Amazon.

On Nov. 10, Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico maintained Prologis with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $127 to $133.

Price Action

CrowdStrike shares gained 1.5% to close at $509.16 on Friday.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF gained 1% during the session.

Amazon gained 1.8% to settle at $233.22 on Friday.

Prologis shares rose 0.3% to close at $128.53 during the session.

