Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 13% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Dividend Yield: 19.69%

19.69% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $3.5 to $2.5 on Nov. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Jade Rahmani maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $3.5 to $2.5 on Nov. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. B. Riley Securities analyst Randy Binner maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $6 to $4 on Aug. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Randy Binner maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $6 to $4 on Aug. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On Nov. 6, Ready Capital posted downbeat quarterly results.

On Nov. 6, Ready Capital posted downbeat quarterly results.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Dividend Yield: 13.32%

13.32% JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $9.5 to $10 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $9.5 to $10 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained the stock with a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $13 to $12 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%

analyst Kenneth Lee maintained the stock with a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $13 to $12 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62% Recent News: On Oct. 27, TWO posted in-line earnings for the third quarter.

On Oct. 27, TWO posted in-line earnings for the third quarter.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ABR)

Dividend Yield: 13.29%

13.29% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $12 to $11 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $12 to $11 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $11.5 to $10 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Richard Shane maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $11.5 to $10 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On Oct. 31, Arbor Realty Trust reported mixed third-quarter financial results.

On Oct. 31, Arbor Realty Trust reported mixed third-quarter financial results.

