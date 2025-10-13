Close up of Gilead Sciences logo and sign on the building at their headquarters in Foster City, California, USA - June 7, 2023. Gilead Sciences, Inc. is an American biopharmaceutical company.
October 13, 2025 8:32 AM 2 min read

Gilead, Coinbase, Rocket Lab And A Tech Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, named Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Citigroup analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Buy rating for Gilead Sciences on Oct. 8, raising the price target from $125 to $135.

Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and CIO, said Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) has a 30% year-over-year earnings growth.

Rocket Lab announced on Oct. 10 that it has signed a direct contract for two dedicated Electron launches with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, picked Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth, on Sept. 26, initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $245.

Stephanie Link, Hightower Advisors chief investment strategist and portfolio manager, named Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

On the earnings front, Coinbase Global will publish its third-quarter shareholder letter, which includes financial results, on Thursday, October 30, after the closing bell. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share, up from 28 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company projects quarterly revenue of $1.77 billion, compared to $1.21 billion a year earlier.

Price Action:

  • Gilead shares gained 0.4% to close at $117.18 on Friday.
  • Rocket Lab fell 3.3% to settle at $64.26 during the session.
  • Palo Alto dipped 3.1% to close at $208.55 on Friday.
  • Coinbase shares jumped 6% to settle at $357.01 on Friday.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$364.252.03%
Overview
GILD Logo
GILDGilead Sciences Inc
$117.500.27%
PANW Logo
PANWPalo Alto Networks Inc
$214.002.61%
RKLB Logo
RKLBRocket Lab Corp
$68.646.82%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved