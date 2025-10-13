Gilead, Coinbase, Rocket Lab And A Tech Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, named Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Citigroup analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Buy rating for Gilead Sciences on Oct. 8, raising the price target from $125 to $135.

Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and CIO, said Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) has a 30% year-over-year earnings growth.

Rocket Lab announced on Oct. 10 that it has signed a direct contract for two dedicated Electron launches with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, picked Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth, on Sept. 26, initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $245.

Stephanie Link, Hightower Advisors chief investment strategist and portfolio manager, named Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

On the earnings front, Coinbase Global will publish its third-quarter shareholder letter, which includes financial results, on Thursday, October 30, after the closing bell. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share, up from 28 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company projects quarterly revenue of $1.77 billion, compared to $1.21 billion a year earlier.

Price Action:

Gilead shares gained 0.4% to close at $117.18 on Friday.

Rocket Lab fell 3.3% to settle at $64.26 during the session.

Palo Alto dipped 3.1% to close at $208.55 on Friday.

Coinbase shares jumped 6% to settle at $357.01 on Friday.

