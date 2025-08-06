August 6, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

Apple, MercadoLibre, PG&E And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Apple Inc. AAPL may be finding support here and doesn't seem to want to go down anymore.

On the earnings front, Apple, on July 31, reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $94 billion, beating analyst estimates of $89.04 billion. The iPhone maker reported third-quarter earnings of $1.57 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.42 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named PG&E Corporation PCG as his final trade.

On July 31, PG&E reported quarterly earnings of 31 cents per share. It missed the analyst consensus estimate of 36 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $5.898 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.369 billion.

Anastasia Amoroso, iCapital’s chief investment strategist, selected the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI, noting that industrials are currently absorbing the tariff impact.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, named MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI as his final trade.

On Monday, MercadoLibre reported quarterly earnings of $10.31 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $12. Quarterly revenue came in at $6.79 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $6.55 billion and is up from $5.07 billion from the same period last year.

Price Action:

  • Apple shares fell 0.2% to settle at $202.92 on Tuesday.
  • PG&E shares rose 0.9% to close at $15.17 during the session.
  • The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund slipped 0.2% during the session.
  • MercadoLibre rose 0.5% to close at $2,408.02 on Tuesday.

