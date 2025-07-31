Apple Surges After-Hours As Q3 Earnings Crush Estimates, iPhone And Services Lead Growth

Apple Inc. AAPL shares jumped 2.42% in after-hours trading on Thursday, reaching $212.59, after the iPhone maker delivered third-quarter results that significantly exceeded Wall Street expectations.

What Happened: The Cupertino-based tech giant reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $94 billion, beating analyst estimates of $89.04 billion by 5.6%. Earnings per share came in at $1.57, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.42 per share, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Total revenue climbed 10% year-over-year, while EPS increased 12% compared to the same period last year. iPhone sales drove much of the growth, generating $44.58 billion versus $39.3 billion in the prior year quarter.

“Today Apple is proud to report a June quarter revenue record with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac and Services and growth around the world, in every geographic segment,” said CEO Tim Cook during the earnings call.

Products revenue totaled $66.61 billion, up from $61.56 billion year-over-year. Services revenue reached $27.42 billion, compared to $24.21 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Mac sales contributed $8.05 billion, while iPad revenue declined to $6.58 billion from $7.16 billion last year.

Why It Matters: The company’s active installed base hit new all-time highs across all products and geographic segments, driven by high customer satisfaction and loyalty rates.

Apple ended the quarter with $36.27 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The board declared a quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share, payable August 14.

During the earnings call, Cook confirmed Apple remains “very open to M&A that accelerates our roadmap,” particularly in artificial intelligence. The company has acquired seven firms this year as it faces mounting pressure to compete with rivals like Meta Platforms Inc. META, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG and Microsoft Corp. MSFT in AI development.

Apple’s capital expenditures reached $3.46 billion in the third quarter, the highest since December 2022, though still modest compared to competitors’ AI spending. The stock closed regular trading on Thursday at $207.57, down 0.71%.

