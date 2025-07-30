On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Hightower Advisors’ Stephanie Link said Vertiv Holdings Co VRT is expected to report a great quarter on Wednesday, July 30.

Lending support to her choice, Roth Capital analyst Justin Clare, on Tuesday, maintained Vertiv with a Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $157.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT is getting overdone.

On Tuesday, shares of the company fell sharply following downbeat quarterly results. For the second quarter, Spotify posted a loss of 48 cents per share, a considerable deviation from the analyst consensus estimate of a $2.11 profit. Missed revenue projections compounded this earnings shortfall. Quarterly sales reached $4.75 billion (4.19 billion euros), marking a 10% year-over-year increase but falling short of the analyst projection of $4.84 billion.

Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and CIO, said International Business Machines Corporation IBM is down post earnings. The company increased its full-year free cash flow guidance and reaffirmed revenue outlook, he noted.

On July 24, IBM announced that its second-quarter earnings per share stood at $2.80, exceeding the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company's quarterly revenue also outperformed, reaching $16.977 billion compared to the anticipated $16.576 billion.

Joseph M. Terranova, Senior Managing Director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Welltower Inc. WELL reported excellent earnings.

On Monday, Welltower reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, raised its FY25 FFO guidance above estimates, and increased its quarterly dividend from 67 cents per share to 74 cents per share.

Price Action:

Spotify shares dipped 11.6% to close at $620.01 on Tuesday.

Wynn Resorts shares gained 1.7% to close at $111.27 during the session.

Vertiv shares gained 0.1% to close at $142.70.

Welltower shares surged 4.9% to settle at $165.96 on Tuesday.

