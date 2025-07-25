July 25, 2025 7:50 AM 2 min read

Honeywell, Applied Materials, Carlyle Group And A Real Estate Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and CIO, said Honeywell International Inc. HON is off 5% after solid earnings. The company topped on top and bottom lines and also raised guidance, he added.

The company, on Thursday, posted adjusted earnings of $2.75 per share, topping analysts' estimates of $2.65. Revenue for the quarter rose 8% year over year to $10.35 billion, beating expectations of $10.02 billion.

Malcolm Ethridge, Managing Partner at Capital Area Planning Group, named Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR ahead of quarterly earnings.

Digital Realty Trust, after the closing bell on Thursday, posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter and also raised FY25 forecast.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT as his final trade.

Applied Materials will hold its fiscal third quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $7.21 billion.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said The Carlyle Group Inc. CG surged to a fresh all-time record high on Thursday.

As per the recent news, Carlyle, on July 22, agreed to acquire a majority stake in Adastra Group.

Price Action:

  • Honeywell shares dipped 6.2% to close at $224.48 on Thursday.
  • Digital Realty Trust shares rose 0.4% to close at $180.02 during the session.
  • Applied Materials shares gained 0.6% to settle at $188.12 on Thursday.
  • Carlyle Group shares gained 2.1% to close at $62.31.

