On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Sarat Sethi, Managing Partner at DCLA, said Morgan Stanley MS reported great earnings.

Morgan Stanley reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.13 on July 16, up from $1.82 a year ago and exceeding the consensus estimate of $2.02. Net earnings increased to $3.54 billion from $3.08 billion. The U.S. bank reported revenue of $16.79 billion, up 12% year-over-year, beating the consensus estimate of $16.11 billion.

Stephen Weiss, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Netflix, Inc. NFLX was unfairly penalized for the quarter. He still thinks it's a good opportunity.

Netflix, on July 17. reported second-quarter revenue of $11.08 billion, up 16% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $11.04 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $7.19, beating a Street consensus estimate of $7.06.

Amy Raskin, CIO at Chevy Chase Trust, named Cognex Corporation CGNX as her final trade.

Lending support to her choice, Citigroup analyst Piyush Avasthy, on July 14, raised the price target on the stock from $30 to $37.

Joseph M. Terranova, Senior Managing Director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked EQT Corporation EQT, which saw a sharp decline on Monday.

EQT will issue its second quarter financial and operating results news release after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 22.

Price Action:

Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.3% to close at $140.47 on Monday.

Netflix shares dipped 5.1% to settle at $1,209.24 during the session.

Cognex shares fell 1% to close at $33.73 during the session.

EQT shares tumbled 9.6% to settle at $53.54 on Monday.

