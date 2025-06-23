Uber, KKR, Rocket Companies And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, said she continues to buy Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER.

On Friday, the San Francisco-based company announced the expansion of its AI data services to 30 countries.

Uber AI Solutions (it used to be called Uber Scaled Solutions) claims to offer tools and data to help train smart AI agents to understand and "navigate real-world business processes."

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he remains long on Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT.

As per the recent news, Rocket Companies, on June 5, disclosed the pricing of senior notes due 2030 and senior notes due 2033.

Jason Snipe, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, named KKR & Co. Inc. KKR as his final trade.

KKR, on June 20, reported over $475 million in realized gains from the second quarter monetization through June 20, driven by performance income and strategic sales.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, CEO of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said GXO Logistics, Inc. GXO announced a new CEO. The stock has gained a lot, but the valuation is still compelling with great earnings growth.

GXO Logistics announced on Friday that Patrick Kelleher, seasoned supply chain leader, will be its new chief executive officer, effective Aug. 19.

Price Action:

Rocket Companies shares gained 4.2% to close at $14.40 on Friday.

KKR rose 0.2% to settle at $122.60 during the session.

GXO Logistics shares gained 12.1% to settle at $47.97 during the session.

Uber gained 0.4% to close at $83.78 on Friday.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock