On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Malcolm Ethridge, executive vice president of CIC Wealth Management, named SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI as his final trade.

SoFi, on April 29, reported quarterly adjusted sales of $770.72 million, beating analyst estimates of $739.04 million. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 4 cents per share

Kevin Simpson, CIO of Capital Wealth Planning, said Jabil Inc. JBL surged to a 52-week high on Thursday in the AI infrastructure wave.

On the earnings front, Jabil will release its third quarter of fiscal year financial results on Tuesday, June 17, before the opening bell. Analysts expect the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share, up from $1.89 per share in the year-ago period. Jabil projects to report quarterly revenue at $7.03 billion, compared to $6.76 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, picked Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Morgan Stanley analyst Bob Huang, on May 19, maintained Kinsale Capital with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $490 to $525.

Jabil shares rose 0.4% to close at $179.08 on Thursday.

SoFi shares fell 1.1% to settle at $14.90 during the session.

Kinsale Capital shares gained 3.1% to settle at $473.94 during the session.

