Quanta Services, Apple And Alphabet On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors picked Quanta Services, Inc. PWR as her final trade.

Lending support to her choice, Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison, on May 27, maintained Quanta Services with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $360 to $370.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Malcolm Ethridge, Executive Vice President at CIC Wealth Management, said this is the time to buy Apple Inc. AAPL.

Supporting his view:

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring, on Tuesday, reiterated Apple with an Overweight rating and maintained a $235 price target

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated the stock with an Outperform rating and maintained a $270 price target.

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan also reiterated Apple with a Buy and maintained a $235 price target.

Alex Kantrowitz named Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG, as his final trade.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Alphabet's Google on Tuesday offered buyouts to U.S.-based employees in multiple departments, including the search ads unit. The company extended the voluntary exit program to workers in several divisions, according to CNBC.

Impacted teams include knowledge and information (K&I), central engineering, marketing, research and communications.

Price Action:

Apple shares gained 0.6% to close at $202.67 on Tuesday.

Alphabet rose 1.4% to close at $178.60 on Tuesday.

Quanta Services shares fell 1.9% to settle at $348.76 during the session.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock