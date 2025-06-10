June 10, 2025 2:49 PM 2 min read

ArcBest Defies Freight Slowdown With Strong Growth

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
BofA Securities analyst Ken Hoexter upgraded ArcBest Corporation ARCB from Underperform to Neutral, raising the price target from $63 to $74.

Hoexter noted that ArcBest is showing momentum in gaining market share among core customers, which is helping offset pressure on core yield. Following a 20-minute discussion with CFO Matt Beasley, Hoexter expressed a more positive view of the company's progress within its core LTL operations.

Reflecting this improved outlook, Hoexter increased the 2Q25 and full-year 2025 EPS estimates by 1% to $1.60 and $5.85, respectively.

Hoexter relayed that Beasley highlighted stronger-than-expected second-quarter volume trends at ArcBest, driven by broad-based growth in its core LTL business from both new and existing customers.

In May, tons per day rose 5% over April—exceeding the typical 3% increase—while shipments per day were up 2%, compared to the usual 1%.

Beasley attributed the strength to solid gains in core and new accounts, rather than transactional freight.

The analyst also noted ArcBest's performance is outpacing the industry, which is seeing high-single-digit declines in volumes, while ArcBest’s tons per day are up 5% year-over-year for the quarter to date.

Historically, the company sees a 4% rise in June tons/day and a 2% gain in shipments/day over May, followed by a typical 1% sequential decline in tons/day from 2Q to 3Q.

Hoexter maintains a forecast of -1% sequentially, or a 6% year-over-year gain.

Hoexter pointed out that ArcBest typically experiences a sequential margin improvement of 70 basis points from the second to third quarter, but his estimate reflects a stronger 160-basis-point gain, bringing projected 3Q margins to 90.4%.

Conversely, the company usually sees a 140-basis-point decline from the third to the fourth quarter, whereas Hoexter expects a steeper 100-basis-point drop, forecasting 4Q margins at 91.4%.

The analyst raised FY25 EPS forecast from $5.80 to $5.85.

Price Action: ARCB shares are trading higher by 4.9% to $70.57 at last check Tuesday.

Overview
