This Vail Resorts Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.

Wells Fargo analyst Finian O'Shea upgraded the rating for Barings BDC, Inc . BBDC from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $8.5 to $9.5. Barings BDC shares closed at $9.24 on Tuesday.

JP Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded Noble Corporation plc NE from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $30 price target. Noble shares closed at $24.73 on Tuesday.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded the rating for Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN from Underweight to Neutral and maintained the price target of $167. Vail Resorts shares closed at $151.50 on Tuesday.

Considering buying MTN stock?

