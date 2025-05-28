May 28, 2025 10:36 AM 1 min read

This Vail Resorts Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea upgraded the rating for Barings BDC, Inc. BBDC from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $8.5 to $9.5. Barings BDC shares closed at $9.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded Noble Corporation plc NE from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $30 price target. Noble shares closed at $24.73 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded the rating for Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN from Underweight to Neutral and maintained the price target of $167. Vail Resorts shares closed at $151.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MTN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

