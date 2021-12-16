QQQ
+ 0.00
397.05
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-0.02
359.83
-0.01%
SPY
-0.25
470.85
-0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.25
+ 0%
GLD
-0.04
166.19
-0.02%

Why Shopify Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
December 16, 2021 8:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Shopify Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is trading higher Thursday morning after Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney upgraded the stock from an In-Line rating to an Outperform rating.

Mahaney has a $1,770 price target on Shopify. The Evercore ISI analyst thinks the stock is dislocated. After falling about 20% from its highs, the stock is trading at an attractive forward multiple. 

He referred to Shopify as a high quality fundamentals asset in terms of growth opportunities and option value. Mahaney also pointed to evidence of momentum in the stock. 

See Also: Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SHOP

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and midsize businesses. The firm operates in two segments: subscription solutions and merchant solutions.

SHOP Price Action: Shopify has traded as high as $1,762.91 and as low as $1,005.14 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.80% at $1,420 at time of publication.

Photo: Open Grid Scheduler from Flickr.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Did Shopify's Stock Stage A Strong Reversal Today?

Why Did Shopify's Stock Stage A Strong Reversal Today?

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) is trading higher Tuesday after the stock was upgraded by Loop Capital. read more

Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Shopify to Outperform

Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) from In-Line to Outperform. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 15, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 15, 2021

  read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2021

  read more