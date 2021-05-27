 Skip to main content

Why Vista Outdoor Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 27, 2021 4:27pm
Why Vista Outdoor Is Trading Higher Today

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) is trading higher Thursday after receiving a pair of price target increases following the company's investor day event.

What Happened: Vista Outdoor unveiled its value creation framework and long-term financial targets at its virtual investor day on Wednesday.

"Fiscal year 2021 was historic on many levels: we welcomed millions of new outdoor enthusiasts, we expanded our family of brands with the additions of Remington and HEVI-Shot and we accelerated our transformation through record earnings, free cash and debt paydown," said Vista Outdoor CEO Chris Metz.

Analyst Assessment: Argus Research analyst Rommel Dionisio maintained Vista Outdoor with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $40 to $46.

Keybanc maintained Vista Outdoor with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $39 to $45.

See Also: Vista Outdoor: Q4 Earnings Insights

Price Action: Vista Outdoor set a new 52-week high on Thursday when it traded as high as $44.92. At last check, the stock was up 8.40% at $43.34

(Photo by Jimmy Conover on Unsplash)

Latest Ratings for VSTO

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
May 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy
Feb 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VSTO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

