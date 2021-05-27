Why Vista Outdoor Is Trading Higher Today
Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) is trading higher Thursday after receiving a pair of price target increases following the company's investor day event.
What Happened: Vista Outdoor unveiled its value creation framework and long-term financial targets at its virtual investor day on Wednesday.
"Fiscal year 2021 was historic on many levels: we welcomed millions of new outdoor enthusiasts, we expanded our family of brands with the additions of Remington and HEVI-Shot and we accelerated our transformation through record earnings, free cash and debt paydown," said Vista Outdoor CEO Chris Metz.
Analyst Assessment: Argus Research analyst Rommel Dionisio maintained Vista Outdoor with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $40 to $46.
Keybanc maintained Vista Outdoor with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $39 to $45.
Price Action: Vista Outdoor set a new 52-week high on Thursday when it traded as high as $44.92. At last check, the stock was up 8.40% at $43.34
(Photo by Jimmy Conover on Unsplash)
