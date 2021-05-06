 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vista Outdoor: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) rose 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 827.27% over the past year to $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $596,524,000 up by 39.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $530,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected between $0.80 and $0.90.

Q1 revenue expected between $600,000,000 and $620,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/vsto/mediaframe/44092/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $38.36

52-week low: $6.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.28%

Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, develops, and manufactures outdoor sports and recreation products, and is domiciled in the United States. The company organizes itself into two segments: shooting sports and outdoor products. Shooting sports, which contributes the largest proportion of company revenue, includes ammunition, long guns, and related equipment under brands such as Federal Premium, Blackhawk, and Hoppe's. Outdoor products include archery and hunting accessories, eyewear, golf products, hydration products, and stand-up paddle boards under brands including CamelBak and Bushnell. The company derives the vast majority of revenue domestically.

 

Related Articles (VSTO)

Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
5 Gun Stocks To Watch Amid Biden's Gun Control Plans
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com