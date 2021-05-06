Vista Outdoor: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) rose 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 827.27% over the past year to $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $596,524,000 up by 39.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $530,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected between $0.80 and $0.90.

Q1 revenue expected between $600,000,000 and $620,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/vsto/mediaframe/44092/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $38.36

52-week low: $6.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.28%

Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, develops, and manufactures outdoor sports and recreation products, and is domiciled in the United States. The company organizes itself into two segments: shooting sports and outdoor products. Shooting sports, which contributes the largest proportion of company revenue, includes ammunition, long guns, and related equipment under brands such as Federal Premium, Blackhawk, and Hoppe's. Outdoor products include archery and hunting accessories, eyewear, golf products, hydration products, and stand-up paddle boards under brands including CamelBak and Bushnell. The company derives the vast majority of revenue domestically.