Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 17, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2020 9:33am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Westinghouse Air Brake had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.75 and a 52-week-low of $47.57. Westinghouse Air Brake's stock last closed at $48.19 per share.
  • Oppenheimer changed the rating for Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Walmart had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.38 and a 52-week-low of $96.53. Walmart's stock last closed at $106.75 per share.
  • Baird upgraded the stock for Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Heartland Express showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.71 and a 52-week-low of $15.65. Heartland Express's stock last closed at $15.78 per share.
  • For MetLife Inc (NYSE: MET), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. MetLife earned $1.98 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.28 and a 52-week-low of $26.00. MetLife's stock last closed at $26.84 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Oshkosh had an EPS of $1.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.62 and a 52-week-low of $53.26. Oshkosh's stock last closed at $53.80 per share.
  • DA Davidson upgraded the stock for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ: APPF) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, AppFolio had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.07 and a 52-week-low of $73.20. AppFolio's stock last closed at $84.99 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Nabriva Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NBRV), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Nabriva Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.29), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.46). The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.27 and a 52-week-low of $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.63 per share.
  • For Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT), DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Fortinet showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.82 and a 52-week-low of $68.87. Fortinet's stock last closed at $75.70 per share.
  • For Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX), Benchmark downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Imax showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.75 and a 52-week-low of $8.91. Imax's stock last closed at $9.14 per share.
  • Benchmark downgraded the stock for Internap Corp (NASDAQ: INAP) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Internap had an EPS of ($0.85), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.56). The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.67 and a 52-week-low of $0.08. Internap's stock last closed at $0.14 per share.
  • DA Davidson changed the rating for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE: TUFN) from Buy to Neutral. Tufin Software earned ($0.07) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.04 and a 52-week-low of $6.08. Tufin Software's stock last closed at $7.50 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE: MNRL) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Brigham Minerals earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.29 and a 52-week-low of $8.32. Brigham Minerals's stock last closed at $8.77 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Parsley Energy had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.11 and a 52-week-low of $4.77. Parsley Energy's stock last closed at $5.31 per share.
  • For Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE: PXD), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources showed an EPS of $2.36, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.22 and a 52-week-low of $57.24. Pioneer Natural Resources's stock last closed at $59.70 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Viper Energy Partners showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.93 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. Viper Energy Partners's stock last closed at $8.25 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for YPF SA (NYSE: YPF) from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the third quarter, YPF earned ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.73 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. YPF's stock last closed at $3.86 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Apache Corp (NYSE: APA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Apache earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.12 and a 52-week-low of $5.45. Apache's stock last closed at $5.45 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) from Outperform to Market Perform. California Resources earned $0.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.18 and a 52-week-low of $2.50. California Resources's stock last closed at $3.16 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Kosmos Energy earned ($0.09) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.09) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.55 and a 52-week-low of $0.66. Kosmos Energy's stock last closed at $0.67 per share.
  • For TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE: TPH), B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. TRI Pointe Group earned $0.85 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.63 and a 52-week-low of $8.85. TRI Pointe Group's stock last closed at $8.99 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Matador Resources earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.25 and a 52-week-low of $1.59. Matador Resources's stock last closed at $1.74 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR changed the rating for Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) from Buy to Neutral. Tecnoglass earned $0.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.93 and a 52-week-low of $2.80. Tecnoglass's stock last closed at $2.89 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for RCM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RCMT) from Buy to Neutral. RCM Technologies earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.20 and a 52-week-low of $1.29. RCM Technologies's stock last closed at $1.39 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR changed the rating for ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, ProPetro Holding showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.38 and a 52-week-low of $1.44. ProPetro Holding's stock last closed at $2.53 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, PGT Innovations had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.48 and a 52-week-low of $8.48. PGT Innovations's stock last closed at $8.54 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR changed the rating for Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ: LEGH) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Legacy Housing showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.93. Legacy Housing's stock last closed at $10.55 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Sector Perform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ: JCOM). The price target is set at $83.00 for J2 Global. For the fourth quarter, J2 Global had an EPS of $2.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.57 and a 52-week-low of $68.67. J2 Global's stock last closed at $68.82 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FIVEMorgan StanleyMaintains100.0
CGNXMorgan StanleyMaintains42.0
CNOMorgan StanleyMaintains13.0
CFGMorgan StanleyMaintains35.0
GLMorgan StanleyMaintains73.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
