Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 6, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2018 9:31am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) from Hold to Buy. Mantech shares fell 0.02 percent to close at $55.14 on Thursday.
  • DZ Bank upgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Sell to Hold. Starbucks shares rose 0.12 percent to $48.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) from Neutral to Buy. VEON shares rose 0.33 percent to $3.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Neutral to Buy. Biogen shares rose 14.64 percent to $342.56 in pre-market trading.

Top Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) from Neutral to Underweight. Gannett shares fell 28.04 percent to $7.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus downgraded Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) from Buy to Hold. Carnival shares fell 0.21 percent to $56.79 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) from Neutral to Underweight. LSC Communications shares rose 1.18 percent to close at $16.24 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) from Buy to Neutral. Arbutus Biopharma shares fell 3.85 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading.

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) with an Outperform rating. ArcelorMittal shares closed at $29.71 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR, Inc. initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) with a Buy rating. TETRA Technologies shares closed at $4.53 on Thursday.

