The Vetr community on Monday upgraded Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Despite the upgrade, crowd sentiment on the stock was mixed, with 57.1 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 42.9 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Under Armour shares were trading up 4.7 percent at $14.65. The Vetr crowd is neutral on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $14.77.

Analyst outlook was bearish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $12, implying a slight downside.