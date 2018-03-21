Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 21, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2018 9:31am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) from Neutral to Buy. Kinder Morgan shares rose 1.60 percent to $15.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Catalent shares fell 0.69 percent to close at $40.52 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded WellCare Health Plans, Inc (NYSE: WCG) from Market Perform to Outperform. WellCare fell 0.04 percent to close at $192.55 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Myriad Genetics shares rose 2 percent to $30.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from Hold to Buy. FedEx shares fell 0.23 percent to $251.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) from Neutral to Buy. DCP Midstream shares fell 1.44 percent to close at $33.47 on Tuesday.


Top Downgrades

  • Canaccord Genuity downgraded MuleSoft, Inc. (NYSE: MULE) from Buy to Hold. MuleSoft shares rose 5.45 percent to $44.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) from Neutral to Underperform. TC Pipelines shares fell 1.78 percent to close at $36.52 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Sarepta Therapeutics shares fell 2.51 percent to $78.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Cboe Global Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: CBOE) from Neutral to Underweight. Cboe Global Markets shares rose 1.16 percent to close at $119.90 on Tuesday.
  • Needham downgraded Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) from Strong Buy to Buy. Instructure shares rose 1.23 percent to close at $45.25 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Global Blood Therapeutics shares fell 1.24 percent to $52.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded EQT GP Holdings, LP (NYSE: EQGP) from Buy to Neutral. EQT GP Holdings shares fell 1.88 percent to close at $21.98 on Tuesday.


Top Initiations

  • Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Whiting Petroleum is set to $58. Whiting Petroleum shares closed at $30.66 on Tuesday.
  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVON) with a Buy rating. The price target for ConvergeOne is set to $12. ConvergeOne shares closed at $8.53 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Gates Industrial is set to $20. Gates Industrial shares closed at $18.33 on Tuesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is set to $1.25. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.6172 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Continental Resources is set to $67. Continental Resources closed at $53.88 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Insmed is set to $39. Insmed shares closed at $24.38 on Tuesday.
  • Johnson Rice initiated coverage on WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) with a Buy rating. The price target for WPX Energy is set to $23. WPX Energy shares closed at $13.93 on Tuesday.

